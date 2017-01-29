Accessibility links
White House Defends Order Limiting Immigration Amid Court Ruling, Protests
Refugee Supporters at White House Launch 2nd Day of Anti-Trump Protests in US Cities
Middle East, Europe Anger Mounts over Trump Travel Ban
UNHCR: Refugees Pose No Threat to US National Security
Life Under IS: Mom, Son Not Heeding Militants' Call
Extremism Watch
Husbands, Social Factors, Drive Kosovar Women to Join IS Militants
Kurdish Leader Tells VOA: IS Will Linger in Iraq After Mosul
Visit Section
More News
US: One Service Member Killed in Yemen Raid
Khan Wants Trump to Extend US Travel Ban to Pakistan
Israel's Netanyahu: US Embassy Should be in Jerusalem
Prominent Legal Advisor to Ruling Party Killed in Myanmar
Federer Wins Australian Open
With Incense and Prayer, Lunar New Year Arrives
Day in Photos
January 29, 2017
Special Report
South China Sea: Conflict and Diplomacy
Previous slide
Next slide
Old and Young Team Up to Revive Nyatiti Music in Kenya
Techtonics: Cloud Can Help Disabled, but Long Way to Go
In Photos: March for Life Anti-Abortion Rally
Karen Refugees Voice Security Concerns About Repatriation
Researchers Unlocking the Potential of Autumn Leaves
Argentine Mothers Grow Marijuana Illegally for Their Sick Children
US News
Trump Immigration Order Prompts Protests at Airports Across US
White House Backs Strategist at National Security Meetings
Trump, Saudi King Agree to Back Safe Zones in Syria and Yemen
World News
AU Summit Agenda Obscures the Real, Off-Book, Work of African Summit
Four Abducted Pakistani Rights Activists Return Home
EU Debates Whether Yazidi Refugees Merit Special Protection
Art & Culture
'La La Land,' 'Zootopia' Take Home Honors From Producers Guild
Silicon Valley & Tech
US Tech Companies Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Business & Economy
Digital Technology Aiming to Empower Small-farm Owners in East Africa
Science & Health
Using Eyes in the Sky to Map Biodiversity
