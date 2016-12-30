Accessibility links
0
Breaking News
Previous
Next
0
Live
39 People Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Attack
Airstrikes Ongoing Despite UN Endorsement of Syrian Cease-fire
New Year Celebrations Mark 2017 Around the World
US Lawmaker Condemns ‘Rampant Russian Hacking’; Trump Skeptical
Extremism Watch
US Counterterrorism Authorities Target Student Wing of Pakistani Militant Group
Two Yazidi Teens Tell How IS Trained Them for Suicide Missions
More News
Congo Ruling Party, Opposition Sign Deal Requiring Kabila's Exit
Kim: North Korea Close to Developing Long Range Missile
Judge Blocks Obama Administration Rules on Health Care
Suicide Bombers Kill at Least 2 in Assad’s Coastal Heartland
Pakistan Military Chief Tells Afghan Leaders He'll Work for Peace
Day in Photos
December 30, 2016
Trump Transition
Preparing for the 45th US President
Photos of the Year 2016 - Top News
Photos of the Year 2016 - Sports
Legendary Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84
Photos of the Year 2016 - Human Interest
President Barack Obama: Defined by Idealistic Goals, Harsh Realities
2016 Saw the Passing of Many Well-Known People
Photos of the Year 2016 - Entertainment
U.S. News
Obama: America is Stronger Now than 8 Years Ago
Trump: ‘We’ll See’ About Meeting With Taiwanese Leader
Veterans: Moving With the Music Eases PTSD Symptoms
World News
New Year Brings New Leadership at UN
Nigeria's Leader Vows to Pursue Peace with Niger Delta Militants
Conservationists Applaud China’s Plan to Phase Out Ivory in 2017
Business & Economy
Indian's Modi Announces Series of Incentives for Poor and Farmers
Silicon Valley & Tech
Artificial Intelligence Tops Tech Advances in 2016
Science & Health
Bill Gates Warns World ‘Vulnerable’ to Deadly Epidemic in Next Decade
Art & Culture
Reporter's Notebook: Kennedy Center Performance
