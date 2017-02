In Kenya, confusion reigns over the status of the temporary U.S. travel ban. Though a U.S. federal judge put the ban on hold, Somali and Sudanese refugees ready to fly to the U.S. have been sent back to the Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps. Other refugees farther along in the U.S. immigration process are worried, but have not lost hope of the ban being lifted. From Kakuma, VOA’s Jill Craig has more.