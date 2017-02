National parks traveler Mikah Meyer spent the month of January immersed in American history as he visited a number of historic forts along the southeastern U.S. coastline. The young traveler, who's on a mission to visit all of the more than 400 sites within the National Park Service, says he's learned a great deal about his country's rich and colorful past. He shared highlights of his experiences in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida with VOA's Julie Taboh.