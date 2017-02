It has been more than 150 years since the American Civil War ended and slavery was officially abolished. Now there is a renewed interest in the life of a man who before the outbreak of war believed armed insurrection was the only way to overthrow the institution of slavery in the United States. VOA's Chris Simkins traveled to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where abolitionist John Brown launched his daring plan to end one of the darkest chapters in American history.