Two documentaries on the plight of refugees off the Italian coast and the Greek coast have received Oscar nominations this year. "Fire at Sea," by Gianfranco Rossi has been selected in the Feature Documentary category and "4.1 Miles" by Daphne Matziaraki has been nominated in the Short Documentary category. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with Rossi about his film and how these documentaries bring public awareness to the refugees crisis in a tough political climate.