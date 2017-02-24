Library of Congress Director Focuses on Making Collections More Accessible

The director of the Library of Congress wants to upgrade its technology to make its eclectic mix of materials available to people around the world. Carla Hayden became the director of the world's largest library five months ago, becoming the first woman and first African-American to hold the job. (As part of Black History Month in the United States) VOA's Deborah Block tells us more about the professional librarian and her plans to improve the prestigious national library in Washington, DC.