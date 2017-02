“Bitter Harvest” is a historical drama that weaves a love story around the Holodomor — a devastating famine in Ukraine that killed millions in the 1930s when the country was part of the Soviet Union. The movie sheds light on a tragedy that Soviet authorities concealed and is still little known outside of Ukraine. Tatiana Vorozhko and Iryna Matviichuk of VOA’s Ukraine Service discussed the challenges of filming and producing the film with its creators.