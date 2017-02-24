Accessibility links

Library of Congress Head Focuses on Making Vast Collections More Accessible

Library of Congress Head Focuses on Making Vast Collections More Accessible
The Librarian of Congress wants to upgrade its technology to make the eclectic mix of materials from books and photos to sheet music and baseball cards - available to people around the world. Carla Hayden became the new director of the world's largest library five months ago, becoming the first woman and the first African-American to hold the job. VOA's Deborah Block tells us more about the professional librarian and her plans to improve the prestigious national library in Washington, D.C.

