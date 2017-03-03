Accessibility links

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Investigations

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself Thursday from any current or future investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Amid controversy surrounding two meetings Sessions had last year with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., President Donald Trump reiterated his confidence in the country's top law enforcement official, as Democratic lawmakers renewed calls for the attorney general's resignation. VOA's Elizabeth Cherneff reports.

