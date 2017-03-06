Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Russian Monarchy Still a Touchy Issue, 100 Years After Revolution

  • VOA News
Russian Monarchy Still a Touchy Issue, 100 Years After Revolution
please wait
0:02:37
0:00:00 /0:02:37
Direct link

See comments

Russia this year is marking 100 years since the Russian Revolution, which ended centuries of monarchy and led to the rise of a new empire -- the Soviet Union.  Russia's "February Revolution," which was in March in the Gregorian calendar, saw Tsar Nicholas the Second abdicate in the face of a popular uprising.  But, as VOA's Daniel Schearf reports from Saint Petersburg, there are still Russians today who defend the monarchy as sacred, and a few who even hope for its return.

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG