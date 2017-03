The Oklahoma City bombing 22 years ago was an act of domestic terror by Gulf War veteran Timothy McVeigh and his accomplice, Terry Nichols. The bombing destroyed one third of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, killing 168 people and injuring 680 others. In his documentary, “Oklahoma City,” filmmaker Barak Goodman revisits the bombing as the first major domestic terrorist attack in the US on April 19, 1995. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.