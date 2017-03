It's not a matter of "if" you'll be hacked, but "when" you'll be hacked. That may be every security expert's favorite quote, and unfortunately they say it's true. A Wikileaks dump of alleged CIA documents that includes electronic hacking techniques makes it abundantly clear that no one is safe. The leaks and the revealing CIA techniques reinforce the notion that when we're wired 24-7, we are vulnerable. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.