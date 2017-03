Welcome to Caliphate Street, a wide nondescript road built by IS militants to ease the traffic on one of Mosul’s many busy roads. Residents outside the immediate area still use the street name and say the road was meant to demonstrate IS's success at local governance. But by the time it was built, residents say, most people were out of work and there was little traffic. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from the street that is being re-named in honor of the Iraqi soldiers who won it back from IS.