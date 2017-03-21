Genetically Modified Larvae Could Replace Lab Animals

Animal testing has become problematic in the past few decades. Animal rights activists have uncovered numerous instances of animal cruelty, and it's also expensive to keep animal test subjects, especially if they're treated humanely. But how else can pharmaceutical companies test the effectiveness, and safety of their products, some of which could save thousands of lives? The answer to that problem may be wriggling in a laboratory petri dish. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
Your opinion
Show comments