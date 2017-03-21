Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Sanctuary Churches in US Mobilize to Help Undocumented

  • Bill Rodgers
Sanctuary Churches in US Mobilize to Help Undocumented
please wait
0:03:07
0:00:00 /0:03:07
Direct link

See comments

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says his department will not detain undocumented immigrants at "sensitive locations" such as churches. His comments last week came as congregations across the United States have mounted a grassroots movement to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration policies and to offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants threatened with immediate deportation. VOA’s Bill Rodgers visited one church at the heart of Washington’s immigrant community.

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG