Tillerson: US Course of Action in Syria 'Still Coming Together'

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosted a coalition against Islamic State in Washington Wednesday, a day before the start of the fifth round of United Nations mediated Syria talks in Geneva. Representatives of the Syrian government and opposition groups are meeting to build on the small gains achieved during the talks earlier this year. The sides are discussing governance, constitutional issues, elections and security in the hope of finding common ground. Zlatica Hoke reports.

