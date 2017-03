Marine Private First Class Maria Daume’s life story reads as if she came straight from the pages of a superhero comic: born in a Siberian prison, orphaned at age two, adopted by Americans and raised in New York. And on Thursday - in the middle of Women's History Month - the 19-year-old broke new ground as a female Marine. VOA’s Carla Babb spoke with Daume in her first interview since completing special training at the Marine School of Infantry in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.