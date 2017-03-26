Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Republicans Try to Regroup after Health Care Debacle

  • Michael Bowman
Republicans Try to Regroup after Health Care Debacle
please wait
0:02:22
0:00:00 /0:02:22
Direct link

See comments

The coming week will see Republicans attempting to regroup and reignite momentum behind a conservative agenda that failed its first major test of 2017: repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, last week’s legislative train wreck showed that, despite controlling the White House and both houses of Congress, Republicans may not have a governing majority capable of delivering on the party’s promises to voters.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG