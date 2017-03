Since Russia's annexation of Crimea, the Kremlin's propaganda machine has shrunk the field for independent media and increased cynicism about politics and current events. To combat the problem, one group of Russian journalists, "The Meduza Project," moved operations to Latvia and focuses on online content and humor to attract young Russians. In Lithuania, a news-comedy program is using a similar strategy, as VOA’s Daniel Schearf reports from the capital, Vilnius.