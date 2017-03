Hong Kong has selected Carrie Lam to be the city's first-ever female chief executive, sealing an election that many saw as a foregone conclusion and not a democratic race. In her victory speech Sunday, Lam pledged to mend political rifts across the city’s political spectrums. But her victory is largely shunned by the city’s democracy activists, who say it signals an alarming defeat for public opinion. Joyce Huang has more for VOA from Hong Kong.