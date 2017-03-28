No Wi-Fi, No Internet, No Problem

Broadband access in the United States is not universal, with a longtime digital divide between urban and rural areas. But in one small town just four hours from Washington, D.C., there's no internet service at all, because Green Bank, W.Va., is the site of the largest fully steerable radio telescope in the world, so internet connections and anything else that can create electromagnetic waves are banned. VOA's Lesya Bakalets traveled to Green Bank as we see in this report narrated by Joy Wagner.