Trump's Image as Political Disrupter Now Faces Test of Governance

It has been six months since mogul Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States in one of the most divisive political campaigns in American history. Trump ran as a political disrupter but has so far struggled to make major progress in his early months as president. For their part, Democrats continue to wrestle with their new role after controlling the White House for eight years under President Barack Obama. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
Your opinion
Show comments