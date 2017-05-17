Trump, Erdogan Optimistic About US-Turkey Relations Despite Major Differences

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have described their first meeting in Washington as the beginning of a new era in relations. Erdogan's visit to Washington comes just two weeks after the United States announced it will arm Syrian Kurds to facilitate their advance on the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. Turkey is fiercely opposed to the plan, saying Syrian Kurds are linked to a Kurdish terrorist organization in Turkey. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.