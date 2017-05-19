HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IN VENEZUELA United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called on the body to address what she called a crisis in Venezuela ahead of a Security Council meeting May 17. The Security Council met at Haley’s request to discuss an international effort to combat the deterioration in Venezuela’s economic and political situation. VOA UN Correspondent Margaret Besheer in New York, and VOA Spanish Service reporter Alvaro Algarra in Caracas talk about the crisis and street demonstrations that have led to scores of deaths.