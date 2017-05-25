Accessibility links

Protests Target Both NATO and Trump in Brussels

NATO leaders arrived in Brussels amid tight security for a summit dominated by the terrorist attack in Manchester. It is the first encounter of many of the leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump, who during his campaign called the alliance “obsolete” for not effectively countering terrorism.  VOA Europe correspondent Luis Ramirez reports from Brussels that Europe's recent terrorist attacks mean the U.S. leader may get the support he needs to strengthen the alliance’s anti-terrorist efforts.

