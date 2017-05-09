Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes in US Surge Nearly 600 Percent Between 2014 and 2016

Hate crimes targeting Muslim Americans nearly sextupled between 2014 and 2016, fueled by toxic political rhetoric during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Muslim advocacy group.

In a report released Tuesday, the Council on American Islamic Relations said there were 260 anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2016, up from 180 in 2015 and 38 in 2014, a 584 percent increase for the two-year period.

Overall anti-Muslim bias cases, including hate crimes and non-violent incidents such as harassment and employment discrimination, jumped to 2,213 in 2016, from 1,409 in 2015 and 1,314 in 2014, up nearly 70 percent during the two-year period.

Harassment was the most common of five categories of bias documented by CAIR, accounting for 18 percent of incidents in 2016, followed by incidents during which the complainant was “questioned by FBI employees or otherwise appeared to be inappropriately targeted by the agency."

Employment discrimination made up the third largest category, accounting for 13 percent of all incidents.

CAIR said that shortly before the November 8 election it received "an unusual surge in calls from Muslims who had been visited by FBI agents." The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

“This report contains a mere snapshot of the experiences of the American Muslim community,” the authors said. “From experience, CAIR knows that bias incidents targeting the community are vastly underreported to both law enforcement and community institutions.”

The report, entitled "The Empowerment of Hate," is largely based on a national database CAIR maintains to document incidents that appear to be motivated by religious, ethnic or national origin bias. A small number of the incidents came from media reports.

In one widely-reported incident, federal authorities arrested three members of a white militia group last year for conspiring to blow up an apartment complex where Somali immigrants lived and worshipped.

In another hate crime incident, a Muslim-owned restaurant in Galveston, Texas, was vandalized with bacon twice in one week.

And in a harassment case, a disabled U.S. Army veteran of the Iraq war discovered his restroom locker vandalized with the words “terrorist” and “raghead.”

Zainab Arain, co-author of the report, said, “The overemphasis of Muslims as a threat has led people to play out their own prejudices."

The report largely confirms the findings of other hate crime monitors. In its most recent report, released last November, the FBI showed a 23 percent increase in religious-based hate crimes in 2015, including a 67 percent rise in crimes targeting Muslims and a nine percent increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

Incidents tracked by CAIR show the spike has continued into 2017. "The trend in increasing anti-Muslims bias incidents continues to play out within this quarter," Arain said.

During the first quarter of this year, CAIR documented 35 incidents involving mosques, including arson and vandalism, and 193 cases of profiling of Muslims by Customs and Border Protection, up from 17 incidents during the first quarter of last year.

The recent rise in religious hate crimes, including a wave of threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and schools, led all 100 U.S. senators to write a letter to law enforcement officials in March to do more to counter it.

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on religious hate crimes, with some members calling for new legislation to combat hate crime.

Eric Treene, the Department of Justice's special counsel for religious discrimination, reassured lawmakers that Attorney General Jeff Sessions remains deeply committed to fighting hate crime as part of his campaign against violent crime.

“He’s consistently given us the encouragement to pursue these cases vigorously,” Treene said.