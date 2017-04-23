Accessibility links

April 23, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim worshipers carry the symbolic coffin of the 8th century Imam Musa al-Kadhim during the funeral processions on the anniversary of his death at his shrine in Baghdad’s northern district of Kadhimiya.

A volunteer carrying completed voting ballots evacuates the Consulate General of France after a New York Police identified a suspicious vehicle parked outside the entrance in Manhattan, New York.

Runners cross the half way point on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon.

Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary.

