Throughout the former Soviet Union, Belarus was famous for making tractors at the state-run Minsk Tractor Works, which this year celebrated its 70th anniversary. Since the collapse of the USSR 25 years ago this month, Belarus has struggled to reform its state-run economic model, which critics say is failing. But there are also hopeful signs of local, high-tech innovation battling its way into global markets, as VOA’s Daniel Schearf reports from Minsk.