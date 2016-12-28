Debbie Reynolds Dies at age 84

U.S. film actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday after suffering a stroke, one day after her film star daughter, Carrie Fisher, died following a heart attack, Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher said.
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York, Oct. 14, 2011.
Actress Debbie Reynolds hands her singing husband Eddie Fisher a piece of cake as they pose at a press conference in Washington, D.C., about 24 hours after their marriage at a Catskill mountain resort, Sept. 27, 1955.
Eddie Fisher and his wife, Debbie Reynolds, attend the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle.
Singer Eddie Fisher and his fiancée, actress Debbie Reynolds, have eyes only for each other at Idlewild Airport, April 19, 1955, in New York on arriving by plane from England. Eddie performed at the London Palladium and both he and Debbie appeared in a c