Explosion on Highway Kills 2 Soldiers in Southeast Turkey

Suspected Kurdish rebels on Wednesday detonated explosives on a highway as security forces were passing by, killing two soldiers, the state-run news agency reported.

The explosion occurred on a highway linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, Anadolu Agency said.

The private Dogan News Agency said the attack targeted soldiers who searching for land mines. It said the security forces launched a large-scale operation in the region to catch the assailants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The rebels of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, have launched a series of violent attacks since 2015, when a fragile peace process with the government collapsed.

The group, considered a terror organization by Turkey and its Western allies, has led a separatist insurgency since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.