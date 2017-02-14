February 14, 2017

Young alpacas, Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open-air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
An Acehnese couple enjoy the sunset at Lhok Nga beach on Valentine's day in Aceh.
A couple kisses after renewing their vows on Valentine's Day behind Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
LED-light roses are illuminated at the “Light Rose Garden,” against the backdrop of Central, the business district of Hong Kong, Feb. 13, 2017.
