Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Haley Sworn-in as US Ambassador to UN

  • Associated Press

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been sworn in to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Haley on Wednesday. The Senate voted 96-4 Tuesday night in favor of her nomination despite her lack of significant foreign policy experience.

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence's comments before swearing in

Pence: Indian-American Haley is 'Proof of the Promise of America'
please wait
0:02:14
0:00:00 /0:02:14
Direct link


During her confirmation hearing, the South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants said she supports Trump's call to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

She also took a harder line against Russia than Trump, saying she doesn't think Moscow can be trusted right now.

Haley resigned as South Carolina's governor moments after the Senate vote. She was succeeded by Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG