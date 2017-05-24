Indonesian Province Sets Up Task Force Targeting Gays

Indonesian police in West Java have set up a task force to investigate activities by gays in the country's most populous province.



Police chief Anton Charliyan said Wednesday the task force includes police, army and provincial officials. He said it will monitor and search for locations used for parties by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.



He said it is aimed at preventing activities in the province such as an alleged gay sex party that was raided in the capital, Jakarta.

Police in Jakarta detained 141 men in the raid Sunday on a gay gym and sauna which they said was the venue of a sex party promoted as “The Wild One.”



On Tuesday, two men were publicly caned 83 times each in Aceh province for consensual gay sex.