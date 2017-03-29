Accessibility links

Ivanka Trump to Become Official White House Employee

FILE - Ivanka Trump speaks at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, March 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON — 

Ivanka Trump is joining her father's administration as an official employee.

The first daughter announced Wednesday that she will serve as an unpaid employee in the White House. She said she has "heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity.''

Trump previously announced she was getting a West Wing office and a security clearance, but would not officially join the administration. That decision had drawn criticism from ethics experts.

Trump attorney Jamie Gorelick said she will file the financial disclosures required of federal employees and will be bound by ethics rules.

In a statement, the White House said it was "pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step ...''

The news about Ivanka Trump was first reported by The New York Times.

