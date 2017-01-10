Kenya Threatens to Fire 5,000 Doctors who Continue Strike

Kenya's government is threatening to fire the more than 5,000 doctors who have been on strike for more than a month if they don't return to work on Wednesday.



The country's health system has suffered while the doctors at public hospitals strike for higher pay.



On Tuesday, the country's Employment and Labor Relations Court issued arrest warrants against seven officials with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.



Justice Hellen Wasilwa says they failed to appear for sentencing after being found in contempt of court.



The judge had ordered the officials to call off the doctor's strike, ruling that it was illegal.



But the officials continued with the strike.