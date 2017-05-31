Massive Car Bomb Explodes in Afghan Capital

A massive car bomb exploded Wednesday morning in the diplomatic section of Afghanistan's capital, killing or injuring dozens of people.

The attack happened in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, home to foreign diplomatic missions and government offices.

Initial reports quoted Afghan health ministry officials as saying rescue workers had transported at least 60 wounded people to hospitals shortly after the blast.

The target of the massive bombing was not immediately clear but an Afghan security official told VOA the attack occurred near the German embassy.