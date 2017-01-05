NY Archives Receiving Historic Hamilton, Burr Documents

New York's court system is presenting the state archives with a wealth of historical records, including documents related to Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.



The collection includes nearly 2,000 boxes and bound volumes of court records — on paper and parchment. Many date back to colonial times.



A freedom-of-the-press case from the 1730s, called "The King v. John Peter Zenger," influenced early American political thought on the law of libel and the powers of juries.



The documents have been stored in the Hall of Records in lower Manhattan.



The transfer to the archives in Albany will be completed next week.



The announcement was made Thursday by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and State Archivist Thomas Ruller.