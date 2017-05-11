North Korea Says it Will Seek Extradition of Plot Culprits

A top North Korean foreign ministry official says Pyongyang will seek the extradition of anyone involved in what it says was a CIA-backed plot to kill leader Kim Jung Un last month with a biochemical poison.

Han Song Ryol, the vice foreign minister, called a meeting of envoys in Pyongyang on Thursday to outline the North's allegation that the CIA and South Korea's intelligence agency bribed and coerced a North Korean man into joining in the assassination plot, which the North's Ministry of State Security claims was thwarted last month.

The North's state media has been running stories about the plot since last week. The security ministry has vowed to ``ferret out'' anyone involved in the alleged plot, which it called ``state-sponsored terrorism.''

No foreign suspects have been named, however.