Obama Awards Biden With Surprise Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Barack Obama paid tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.''



Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance'' the two share.

In a surprise move, Obama then awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor.



Obama said he was bestowing the honor on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.''

Obama says his choice of Biden as vice president was the "best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.''



Obama listed the influences in Biden's life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the "Biden heart.''



Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished,'' Obama said his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.​