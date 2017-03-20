Plane Carrying Over 40 Crashes in South Sudan

A plane that was carrying more than 40 people has crashed in the South Sudanese city of Wau.

An aircraft engineer at the Wau airport, Paul Charles, said the plane tried to land in bad weather Monday and hit a damaged truck on the side of the runway.

"Visibility is a problem at the center, so that’s why it crashed," Charles told VOA's South Sudan in Focus. "The pilot I think was not seeing well, was not seeing the runway well.”

He says the plane burst into flames after the crash, and that only 20 people appear to have survived.

Wau State Information Minister Bona Gaudensio gave no casualty numbers but says the injured were rushed to the Wau hospital.

"Now we [are] just receiving patients and after one or two hours we will give information through the media," he told VOA.

The plane was a flight of South Supreme Airlines. Airline manager Gabriel Ngang confirmed the plane crash and says 45 people were on board, including five crew members.

Another airline representative, Santo Deng, said 42 were on board.