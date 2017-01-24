The Road to Brexit Gets Rougher for UK's May

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a setback Tuesday when Britain’s supreme court ruled the government needs Parliament’s approval to begin the process of leaving the European Union.
Kirker Anti-Brexit demonstrator Richard Kirker says "Our prime minister thought, shamefully, that she had a mandate to impose on parliament and to use her conservative majority to take us out of Europe." (J. Godman/VOA)
For others, a divorce from the European Union cannot come fast enough. They see Tuesday's decision as a violation of democratic principles because people voted for it. (J. Godman/VOA)
For some, today’s Supreme court ruling is one small victory in the fight for Britain to remain in the EU. (J. Godman/VOA)
"A win for democracy, and a blow for the Govt” tweeted one MP. (J. Godman/VOA)