Accessibility links

Languages
USA

State Department: 35 Russian Diplomats Leave US

  • Associated Press
Vehicles pull up to a Russian aircraft to load freight at Dulles International Airport Dec. 31, 2016, in Sterling, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The special flight arrived to pickup Russian diplomats expelled by U.S. President Barack Obama as part of sanctions imposed on Russia for suspected cyberhacking during the U.S. election.

Vehicles pull up to a Russian aircraft to load freight at Dulles International Airport Dec. 31, 2016, in Sterling, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The special flight arrived to pickup Russian diplomats expelled by U.S. President Barack Obama as part of sanctions imposed on Russia for suspected cyberhacking during the U.S. election.

WASHINGTON — 

The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election. Obama also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The State Department said Sunday that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG