Trump's Attorney General Nominee Expected to be Approved by Senate Committee

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, is expected to be approved Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. If Sessions receives committee approval, the matter will be sent to the full Senate.



During the hearing, Democrats on the committee are likely to express opposition to Trump's immigration executive orders. Sessions has a reputation for taking hard line positions on immigration, an issue on which he has advised the president.





Acting AG fired



On Monday, President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned the constitutionality of his ban on travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries and refused to enforce it.

Yates' refusal was largely symbolic, given that Sessions will likely support the policy if he is sworn in as expected.

If the Senate Judiciary Committee approves his nomination Tuesday, Sessions could be approved by the full Senate within days.