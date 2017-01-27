Accessibility links

Languages
Economy

US Economy Grows More Slowly Than Expected

  • Jim Randle
FILE - containers wait to be unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore.

FILE - containers wait to be unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore.

The U.S. economy grew at a 1.9 percent pace in the last three months of 2016.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department is lower than most economists expected.

The Gross Domestic Product is the sum of all the goods and services produced in a nation and is the broadest measure of economic health.

The GDP of the world's largest economy expanded 1.6 percent in 2016, which is slower than the prior year.

Initial GDP estimates may be revised over the next two months as more complete data becomes available.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG