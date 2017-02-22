Accessibility links

USA

US Senators Say Raul Castro Eager to Maintain US Relations

  • Associated Press
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, center, speaks during a press conference alongside Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico, second from right, Senator Thad Cochran of Minnesota, second from left, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, far left and U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, far right, at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 22, 2017.

HAVANA — 

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says Cuban President Raul Castro appears eager to maintain better relations with the United States and gave a group of U.S. congress members signed copies of a speech expressing his willingness to negotiate with President Donald Trump.

Leahy and four other members of Congress spoke Wednesday at the end of a three-day trip to Cuba. The group met with Castro Tuesday night.

The Vermont Democrat is a longtime advocate of better U.S. relations with Cuba. He says Castro expressed his desire to keep carrying out market-oriented internal reforms and improve ties with Washington.

