2020 USA Votes

Biden: 'Embarrassment' That Trump Has Not Conceded Election Loss

By Ken Bredemeier
November 10, 2020 07:57 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at the theater…
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he is not worried about President Donald Trump's refusal to concede after last week's national election, but that he thinks it is an "embarrassment" for Trump and the country. 

"I think it will not help the president's legacy," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is working on his transition to power and planning his first steps after his expected inauguration on January 20.  

Trump, without offering major evidence of voting or vote-count irregularities, has filed more than a dozen lawsuits in several states, trying to overturn Biden's projected election victory.  

Signs by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hang outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. November 10…
Signs by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hang outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.

But Biden said, "We've already begun the transition" and that Trump's refusal to concede "does not change the dynamic." Biden is focusing first on addressing the  coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 238,000 Americans — the most in any country.  

Biden said he might make a couple of key appointments to his administration before the annual Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on November 26 this year.  

"The fact they're not willing to acknowledge our victory is not of much consequence," he said. 

Trump, in trying to contest the election results, has kept his administration officials from cooperating with Biden's representatives to arrange a transition of power.  

The General Services Administration, a U.S. government agency, has refused to certify Biden's presumptive victory. That is keeping Biden officials from taking over office space in federal agencies, being assigned government email addresses and receiving federal money to fund the transition.  

But Biden brushed it aside without much concern.  

"We can get through without the funding," he said, while also acknowledging he had yet to start receiving the Presidential Daily Brief on U.S. intelligence findings around the world.  

"The PDB would be useful," he said, "but I'm not the sitting president."  

Biden said there was no need for his team to file litigation to try to force acknowledgment that he had won the election.  

"I think it will all come to fruition on January 20," he said.  

Asked what he would tell Trump if he were watching the news conference, Biden smiled and said, "Mr. President, I'll look forward to speaking with you." 
 

Related Stories

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. …
2020 USA Votes
Despite Biden Lead, Pompeo Predicts Second Trump Administration
Asked if the US State Department will cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, Pompeo says President Trump’s legal challenges must be given time to play out
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 05:13 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting where the Republican…
2020 USA Votes
Top Republicans Line Up Behind Trump Challenge to Biden Victory
US leader claims lawsuits alleging voting and vote-counting fraud will overturn his election loss, but widespread wrongdoing has yet to emerge
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 02:50 PM
Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Campaign Sues to Halt Pennsylvania From Certifying Biden Win
The lawsuit claims Pennsylvania officials violated the U.S. Constitution by creating a two-tiered voting system where voting in-person was subject to more oversight than voting by mail 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 09:45 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Trump’s Legal Challenge to Biden Win Seen as Uphill Battle

A sign hangs in front of an American flag, as a handful of supporters of President Donald Trump continue to protest outside the…
2020 USA Votes

Despite Biden Lead, Pompeo Predicts Second Trump Administration

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. …
2020 USA Votes

Top Republicans Line Up Behind Trump Challenge to Biden Victory

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting where the Republican…

Israelis Concerned About Changes Biden May Make in US Middle East Policy

Israelis Concerned About Changes US President-Elect Biden May Make in Middle East Policy
Europe

US Election Results Dismay Trump's Populist Allies in Europe

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in Washington, May 13, 2019.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.