2020 USA Votes

Biden Introduces Appellate Judge Garland as Attorney General

By VOA News
January 07, 2021
FILE - Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland.
FILE - Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland is pictured in Washington, March 16, 2016.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday publicly introduced Merrick Garland, a federal appellate court judge whom Republicans snubbed for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as the attorney general to lead the country’s Justice Department in his new administration.
 
Garland, 68, has served 23 years as an appeals court judge in Washington, but came to national attention when former Democratic President Barack Obama nominated him to the country’s highest court in the last year of his presidency.
 
But even though his nomination came months ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Republican senators refused to consider it, saying the American people should have a voice in the selection after a new president took office in 2017.
 
Subsequently, the Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed three of President Donald Trump’s nominations to the high court, including that of Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before Trump lost his re-election bid on Nov. 3.
 
Biden, set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, also introduced former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general. Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, was introduced as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.
 
If confirmed by the Senate, Garland would assume control of an agency that Democrats believe was over politicized during the last four years under current Attorney General William Barr.
 
“These nominees reflect the president-elect’s deeply held commitment to reaffirming the Department of Justice as a pillar of independence and integrity and ensuring that the attorney general and his senior leadership team are the American people’s lawyers — not the president’s law firm,” the transition team said Thursday in a statement. “These leaders, all of whom are Justice Department veterans, will renew Americans’ faith in the rule of law and work tirelessly to build a more equitable justice system.”
 
Before becoming a judge, Garland held senior Justice Department positions, including as a supervisor in the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people in a domestic terrorism case.
 
Garland would immediately face one politically sensitive case, a current criminal tax investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, as well as demands from some Democrats to pursue investigations into Trump’s actions as president after he leaves office in two weeks and is no longer immune from possible prosecution.
 
Garland would also inherit a special counsel investigation into the origins of the probe of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election that led to Trump’s impeachment and eventual acquittal.

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.