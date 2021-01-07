Biden Introduces Appellate Judge Garland as Attorney General

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday publicly introduced Merrick Garland, a federal appellate court judge whom Republicans snubbed for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as the attorney general to lead the country’s Justice Department in his new administration.
Garland, 68, has served 23 years as an appeals court judge in Washington, but came to national attention when former Democratic President Barack Obama nominated him to the country’s highest court in the last year of his presidency.
But even though his nomination came months ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Republican senators refused to consider it, saying the American people should have a voice in the selection after a new president took office in 2017.
Subsequently, the Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed three of President Donald Trump’s nominations to the high court, including that of Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before Trump lost his re-election bid on Nov. 3.
Biden, set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, also introduced former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general. Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, was introduced as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.
If confirmed by the Senate, Garland would assume control of an agency that Democrats believe was over politicized during the last four years under current Attorney General William Barr.
“These nominees reflect the president-elect’s deeply held commitment to reaffirming the Department of Justice as a pillar of independence and integrity and ensuring that the attorney general and his senior leadership team are the American people’s lawyers — not the president’s law firm,” the transition team said Thursday in a statement. “These leaders, all of whom are Justice Department veterans, will renew Americans’ faith in the rule of law and work tirelessly to build a more equitable justice system.”
Before becoming a judge, Garland held senior Justice Department positions, including as a supervisor in the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people in a domestic terrorism case.
Garland would immediately face one politically sensitive case, a current criminal tax investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, as well as demands from some Democrats to pursue investigations into Trump’s actions as president after he leaves office in two weeks and is no longer immune from possible prosecution.
Garland would also inherit a special counsel investigation into the origins of the probe of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election that led to Trump’s impeachment and eventual acquittal.