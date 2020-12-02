2020 USA Votes

Biden Meeting with US Workers, Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus  

By Ken Bredemeier
December 02, 2020 02:08 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their…
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is meeting virtually Wednesday with American small business owners and workers who have been impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Biden is hosting the discussion from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the hub of his transition activities seven weeks ahead of his inauguration on January 20. He also is again receiving the President’s Daily Brief, the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of the world’s trouble spots and any potential national security threats to the United States. 

When he takes office, Biden will immediately be confronted with the slowing of the U.S. economic recovery brought on by the resurgence of the pandemic, even as the release of vaccines is anticipated later this month.

Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.
FILE - Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.

Tens of thousands of new infections are being reported in the U.S. each day and the death toll now has topped 270,000, more than in any other country, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

As he introduced his key economic advisers Tuesday, Biden said he would push for more federal recovery aid but urged Congress to adopt any assistance it can muster the votes for this month, even before he takes office.  

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and…
Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2020.

Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, said, “The pandemic and economic fallout together have caused so much damage for so many and have had a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable among us. Lost lives, lost jobs, small businesses struggling to stay alive or closed for good. So many people struggling to put food on the table and pay bills and rent.” 

“It’s an American tragedy and it’s essential that we move with urgency,” she added Tuesday. “Inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation. And we risk missing the obligation to address deeper structural problems, inequality, stagnant wages, especially for workers who lack a college education.” 

Yellen, a former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, cited other problems facing the world’s biggest economy. 

“Communities that have seen industry disappear with no good jobs replacing lost ones. Racial disparities in pay, job opportunities, housing, food security, and small business lending that deny wealth building to communities of color. Gender disparities that keep women out of the workforce and keep our economy from running at full force.” 

She called it “a convergence of tragedies that is not only economically unsustainable, but one that betrays our commitment to giving every American an equal chance to get ahead.”  

Biden told New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman in an interview “you have over 10 million people out there who are worried [how] they can pay their next mortgage payment,” and “you have a significantly higher number of people who have no ability to pay their rent.” 

People line up in their cars in the parking lot of St. James Presbyterian Church in Littleton, Colorado, to receive food donations from Food Bank of the Rockies ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2020.
FILE - People line up in their cars in the parking lot of St. James Presbyterian Church in Littleton, Colorado, to receive food donations from Food Bank of the Rockies ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2020.

When people “are out of the work force too long, you know, that makes it a hell of a lot harder for them to get back in the work force,” Biden said. “Many of them are losing years and years of opportunity.” 

He also said that a new coronavirus aid package on top of $3 trillion in spending approved months ago would generate economic growth without long-term fiscal harm if in the future “everybody pays their fair share, for God’s sake. And by that fair share, I mean there’s no reason why the top tax rate shouldn’t be 39.6%,” compared to the current top rate of 37%. 

He added, “There’s no reason why 91 Fortune 500 companies should be paying zero in taxes.” 

On China, he said he would not move immediately to end the 25% tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports to the United States.

Policemen walk past the US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, on July 26, 2020. - Tensions have…
FILE - Policemen walk past the US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, on July 26, 2020.

Biden said he also would not end the trade agreement requiring Beijing to buy $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services this year and next, a deal China has lagged in fulfilling. 

Biden said he wants to consult with traditional U.S. allies in Asia and Europe, “so we can develop a coherent strategy” to deal with China. 

“I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first,” Biden said in the interview. “I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers” and in education. 

Related Stories

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at a news conference to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Economy & Business
Biden Vows to Build Economy That Works ‘For All Americans’
World’s biggest economy facing headwinds from coronavirus
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 05:20 PM
Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
2020 USA Votes
No Evidence of Fraud That Would Void Biden Victory, Barr Says
Attorney general’s comments a fresh setback for Trump’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:58 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
2020 USA Votes
Biden’s Cabinet Picks Include Some Firsts
What to know about Biden’s Cabinet selections so far
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 03:19 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their economic team.
2020 USA Votes
Biden, Harris Introduce Economic Team
President-elect's latest appointments underscore promise to create top rung of officials that demographically 'looks like America'
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 02:30 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

No Evidence of Fraud That Would Void Biden Victory, Barr Says

Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Headed to Georgia as Election Turnout Driver, But Also a Threat

FILE - Then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, left, walks with President Trump
2020 USA Votes

Arizona Certifies Narrow Biden Victory

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Arizona, left, looks on as Arizona Elections Director Bo Dul, center, gives Arizona Gov…
2020 USA Votes

Biden’s Cabinet Picks Include Some Firsts

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
2020 USA Votes

Biden, Harris Introduce Economic Team

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their economic team.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.