Biden Meets With National Security Advisers

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated November 17, 2020 04:08 PM
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, arrives to speak about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden met Tuesday with his national security advisers but not government intelligence analysts, as President Donald Trump continues to block the Democrat’s transition to the presidency.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris discussed global issues with their diplomatic, intelligence and defense experts, according to Biden transition officials.

Among those in the meeting were Tony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state; former U.S. ambassadors Nicholas Burns and Samantha Power; former Navy Admi. William McRaven and retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have said in recent days that government intelligence officials should be briefing Biden ahead of his January 20 inauguration, even as Trump continues to pursue his long-shot legal challenges to try to overturn Biden’s projected election victory and stay in office for a second four-year term.

The Republican lawmakers say that handing Biden the “President’s Daily Brief “on intelligence assessments of national security threats to the U.S. around the globe is essential for him in assuming power. Trump’s lawsuits claiming voting and vote-counting irregularities can proceed in tandem, the lawmakers have said.

But Trump has repeatedly claimed he won the election and refuses to concede defeat. Vote counts in individual states show that Biden has won more than a 270-vote majority in the 538-member Electoral College that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential elections, not the national popular vote.

Election officials throughout the country have told VOA and other U.S. news media that they have found no evidence of widespread vote fraud, only relatively small incidences of possible voting irregularities that would not be enough to overturn the outcome of the election, even if Trump were to win his lawsuits.

For Biden to officially start the transition, with intelligence briefings and wide access to numerous government agencies, the chief of the General Services Administration must sign a document certifying that Biden won the election. Trump has blocked that action.

In addition to his meeting with national security advisers, Biden named seven key aides to his White House staff on Tuesday, with another two appointed to assist his wife, Jill Biden. Last week, Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff.

The new appointments include Steve Ricchetti, a career political strategist, as counselor to the president; Congressman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana as senior adviser to Biden and director of the White House office of public engagement; and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s election campaign manager, as deputy chief of staff.

Mike Donilon, a veteran Biden aide, was named senior adviser; Dana Remus, a lawyer for the Biden campaign, as counsel to the president; Julie Rodriguez, a former aide to Harris, as director of the White House office of intergovernmental affairs; and Annie Tomasini, another longtime Biden aide, as director of Oval Office operations, a gatekeeper on the president’s daily activities.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay, was named as Jill Biden’s chief of staff. Longtime aide Anthony Bernal will be Jill Biden’s senior adviser.

 “Our White House senior staff is composed of individuals who demonstrate the president-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has expertise in governing, and will be ready deliver results for working families on Day One,” Biden’s transition team said.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.