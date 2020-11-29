2020 USA Votes

Biden Names All-Women Communications Team

By VOA News
November 29, 2020 08:50 PM
White House Deputy Communications Director Jen Psaki is interviewed in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House…
FILE - White House Deputy Communications Director Jen Psaki is interviewed in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Feb. 16, 2011.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced an all-women communications team Sunday. 

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden was quoted as saying in a press release from the transition team office. 

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added. 

Kate Bedingfield, who served as the communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign, was named the White House communications director.  

“It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together,” Bedingfield wrote on Twitter, detailing her relationship with the other women named to the team. Bedingfield previously worked for Biden when he was the vice president in the Obama administration. 

Pili Tobar, who served as deputy director of America’s Voice, an immigration reform advocacy group, will serve as her deputy. 

Ashley Etienne, who served as the communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was named as the communications director for Harris. 

Symone Sanders, who worked for Senator Bernie Sanders during his bid to be the Democratic nominee, will serve as a senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the vice president.   

Jen Psaki, who held several communications positions under the Obama administration, has been named White House Press Secretary.  

Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked for NBC and MSNBC as a political analyst, will serve as her deputy. 

Biden’s transition to the presidency officially began last week after a government agency declared him the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential election, even as President Donald Trump continues his long-shot attempt to upend Biden’s victory at the polls

Biden has named a number of people to positions in his administration, including members of his national security team, secretary of state, and secretary of the treasury. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.